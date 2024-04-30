IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Stunning': Trump calls hush money trial 'election interference' but spends his days off golfing
April 30, 202408:42

  • ‘Trump despises them’: DeSantis bows down to Trump, joining legion of GOPers disrespected by him

    07:06

  • ‘Cruella De Vil from the Dakotas’: Trump VP contender defends shooting and killing her family dog

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    'Stunning': Trump calls hush money trial 'election interference' but spends his days off golfing

    08:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Mob stuff’: Trump's latest gag order violations ‘imply’ witness threats, intimidation

    05:36

  • Hush money bombshell: Trump's ex-assistant may confirm motive to silence porn star, Playboy model

    11:46

  • ‘Surreal’: Ex-National Enquirer publisher admits ‘catch-and-kill’ schemes aimed to aid Trump in 2016

    03:15

  • ‘They should move Supreme Court to RNC headquarters’: Top Dem slams GOPer justices protecting Trump

    12:00

  • ‘Exposed’: Republican SCOTUS justices doing ‘everything in their power to protect Trump’ expert says

    04:34

  • ‘Crazy’: Will Supreme Court derail ‘presidential immunity’ trial to Trump's benefit?

    07:52

  • BREAKING: 11 Arizona Trump fake electors indicted on state charges including former GOP state chair

    10:50

  • ‘Shriveled’: Trump looks ‘small, tired, alone’ in courtroom experts say

    06:33

  • ‘Humiliating’: Judge ‘fed up’ as Trump’s lawyer has ‘no defense’ for gag order violations

    11:38

  • Trump ally to informer: Ex-National Enquirer publisher to expose hush money 'scheme' as key witness

    08:05

  • Trump forsaken by family? Attorneys paint him as ‘family man’ while he stands alone at trial

    11:15

  • Correcting the record on reparations with Trymaine Lee

    26:44

  • Trump trial bombshell: Stormy Daniels may characterize relationship as not ‘perfectly consensual’

    09:36

  • 'Unexplainable': Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, 'burned for two minutes'

    10:02

  • ‘He looked less orange’: Trump downgraded during jury selection to ‘just a guy, not a deity’

    08:36

  • 'No safer place than jail': Trump should be 'incarcerated' for gag order breaches legal expert says

    11:52

  • Trump attacks hush money prosecutor on crime--but NYC crime is down

    07:28

The Reidout

'Stunning': Trump calls hush money trial 'election interference' but spends his days off golfing

08:42

When Donald Trump enters a New York City courtroom on Tuesday for his second week in front of a 12-member jury in his first criminal trial, he is surely hoping that his lawyers continue following his lead and that of his former mentor Roy Cohn, who taught him the strategy of deflect, distract, never give in, and most of all--admit no wrong.April 30, 2024

  • ‘Trump despises them’: DeSantis bows down to Trump, joining legion of GOPers disrespected by him

    07:06

  • ‘Cruella De Vil from the Dakotas’: Trump VP contender defends shooting and killing her family dog

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    'Stunning': Trump calls hush money trial 'election interference' but spends his days off golfing

    08:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Mob stuff’: Trump's latest gag order violations ‘imply’ witness threats, intimidation

    05:36

  • Hush money bombshell: Trump's ex-assistant may confirm motive to silence porn star, Playboy model

    11:46

  • ‘Surreal’: Ex-National Enquirer publisher admits ‘catch-and-kill’ schemes aimed to aid Trump in 2016

    03:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All