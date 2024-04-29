Trump’s legal ‘hell month’ continues amid new state coup plot charges

In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down Donald Trump’s “legal hell month” on The Beat. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)April 29, 2024