Deadline White House

Judge Cannon leaves open the chance Trump's classified documents trial could be delayed

10:37

Harry Litman, Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General and former U.S. Attorney, Former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the U.S. Department of Justice, Mary McCord, and Former Top National Security Official at the Department of Justice, Brandon Van Grack join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Judge Aileen Cannon’s latest filing and what it means for when Trump could face trial for his classified documents indictments Nov. 10, 2023

