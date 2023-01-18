IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: People parrot what McCarthy says in threats

    11:19

  • Michael Cohen speaks with Manhattan DA amid new chapter of Trump investigation

    05:13

  • MI Secy. of State: ‘Hateful rhetoric transcends into hateful actions’

    10:05

  • Luria: Releasing more security footage from 1/6 ‘dangerous for the future security of the Capitol’

    08:25

  • Donna Edwards on Santos: ‘No member of Congress should sign on to do legislation with him’

    06:19

  • Garland names special counsel in Biden docs probe to ‘underscore DOJ’s devotion to the facts’

    05:37

  • Additional classified documents found by Biden team

    08:13

  • Michael Cohen: When working for Trump ‘you think you’re not going to get caught’

    10:18

  • Andrew Weissmann: Fani Willis probe ‘feels like an incoming, heat-seeking missile’

    10:24

  • Adam Schiff: Republicans are currently being led by 'chaos agents'

    08:51

  • Harry Dunn: 730 days is ‘so long to wait for accountability’

    08:47

  • Rep. Himes: Each and every ballot is moving away from McCarthy

    09:00

  • Charlie Sykes: We’re going from one of the most powerful House speakers to one of the most feckless

    09:13

  • Jan. 6 committee enters final sprint to make evidence public

    07:28

  • Michael Cohen reacts to Trump's tax returns: "Donald's time has come"

    11:45

  • Rep.-elect Santos faces federal and local investigations

    06:03

  • GOP attempts to minimize threat of far-right violence

    11:04

  • New Jan. 6 transcripts reveal Trump considered ‘blanket pardons’

    11:59

  • David Jolly: George Santos is an absolute fraud

    07:47

  • Jan. 6 committee deals with the person who lit the match: Donald Trump

    11:56

Deadline White House

District attorney in New Mexico shooting case: 'This is an attack on democracy'

10:56

New Mexico's second Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss the latest in the case of the failed Republican candidate accused of hiring people to shoot at the homes of local Democratic leaders who was arraigned in court.Jan. 18, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: People parrot what McCarthy says in threats

    11:19

  • Michael Cohen speaks with Manhattan DA amid new chapter of Trump investigation

    05:13

  • MI Secy. of State: ‘Hateful rhetoric transcends into hateful actions’

    10:05

  • Luria: Releasing more security footage from 1/6 ‘dangerous for the future security of the Capitol’

    08:25

  • Donna Edwards on Santos: ‘No member of Congress should sign on to do legislation with him’

    06:19

  • Garland names special counsel in Biden docs probe to ‘underscore DOJ’s devotion to the facts’

    05:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All