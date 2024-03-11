Andrew Weissmann: ‘Damages clearly are not working’ Donald Trump keeps attack E Jean Carroll

‘A Hail Mary to end all Hail Mary’s’: See Trump's latest desperate attempt to delay hush money case08:45
Andrew Weissmann: ‘Damages clearly are not working’ Donald Trump keeps attack E Jean Carroll09:04
‘Wrong year, wrong president, wrong country’: GOP Senator's brazen misrepresentation exposed by SNL08:48
‘Birds of a feather flock together’: Trump rolls out the red carpet for his favorite dictator11:29
Jack Smith calls out Donald Trump’s strategic delay tactic in classified documents case10:15
Nicolle Wallace: ‘Now we’ve got nepo-RNC' Trump installs his daughter-in-law as head of RNC03:24
‘My god what freedom else would you take away’: President Biden calls out Supreme Court and GOP07:41
President Biden takes a blowtorch to Trump and Republicans unpopular agenda in State of the Union10:09
‘It’s crazy’: Trump to get intel briefings, despite indictment for mishandling classified documents12:06
'Dictator playdate': Donald Trump set to host Viktor Orban at Mar-A-Lago10:35
Cheney effect: Hear from a two-time Trump voter who changed his mind after reading Liz Cheney’s book06:13
North Carolina’s GOP governor nominee wants to go back to an America where women can’t vote05:14
Maddow: ‘The Republican party is trying to get rid of the form of government we have'09:34
Andrew Weissmann: 'Trump’s effort to keep Michael Cohen from testifying smacks of desperation'06:58
Liz Cheney's warning to America: ‘We have eight months to save our republic’08:48
Steve Kornacki breaks down what to expect tonight at the big board07:25
‘Smoking gun evidence’: Kenneth Chesebro’s fake elector scheme exposed in texts and emails06:09
‘The man is a lunatic’: Republican voters explain why they are turning on Trump08:38
‘This was the primary that never was’: Trump set to cement his place as the GOP nominee11:21
Nicolle Wallace: ‘Biden should run on amending the constitution, capping age for President at 75’07:15
