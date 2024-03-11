IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrew Weissmann: ‘Damages clearly are not working’ Donald Trump keeps attack E Jean Carroll
March 11, 202409:04

Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann: 'Damages clearly are not working' Donald Trump keeps attack E Jean Carroll

09:04

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to former President Donald Trump continuing to defame E Jean. Carroll and what could be future action for Carroll and her attorneys. March 11, 2024

