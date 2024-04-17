IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘We waited for hours’: Law enforcement testify that Trump outright rejected sending help on Jan. 6
April 17, 202411:37
    'We waited for hours': Law enforcement testify that Trump outright rejected sending help on Jan. 6

Deadline White House

‘We waited for hours’: Law enforcement testify that Trump outright rejected sending help on Jan. 6

11:37

Congressman Eric Swalwell of California and Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to today's testimony from law enforcement about their readiness on January 6th, and how they were ready to defend the capitol but did not have the necessary authorization from then commander in chief Donald Trump. April 17, 2024

    'We waited for hours': Law enforcement testify that Trump outright rejected sending help on Jan. 6

