'It was fireworks': Trump defense team tries to paint Stormy Daniels lawyer as extortionist
May 2, 2024
    ‘It was fireworks’: Trump defense team tries to paint Stormy Daniels lawyer as extortionist

'It was fireworks': Trump defense team tries to paint Stormy Daniels lawyer as extortionist

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, and Yasmin Vossoughian, MSNBC Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Day 10 of the Trump Hush Money trial defined by the Trump legal team coming at Stormy Daniels lawyer Keith Davidson much stronger than they did for David Pecker, painting a picture into Trump 's legal team strategy to make Donald Trump look like the victim of an extortion attempt. May 2, 2024

    'It was fireworks': Trump defense team tries to paint Stormy Daniels lawyer as extortionist

