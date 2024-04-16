IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘It was fascinating’: Inside Team Trump’s efforts to disqualify jurors on Day 2 of jury selection
April 16, 202411:38

  • ‘Catch and Kill’ scheme the most corrupt example of Trump’s transactional relationship with media

    07:16
  • Now Playing

    ‘It was fascinating’: Inside Team Trump’s efforts to disqualify jurors on Day 2 of jury selection

    11:38
  • UP NEXT

    Team Trump’s legal losing streak continues on Day 1 of hush money trial

    10:20

  • Trump throws tantrum on Day 1 after judge denies him from attending SCOTUS arguments next week

    06:54

  • ‘All he needs is one’: Jury selection takes on scrutiny as Team Trump angles for hung jury

    07:40

  • More than half of prospective jurors dismissed from Trump hush money trial

    10:00

  • ‘Voters don't want their President to be a felon’: Trump conviction could swing the election

    06:59

  • Catch and Kill no more: Hush Money trial set to expose jury to lies Trump wanted to hide from voters

    07:50

  • Nowhere to hide: Donald Trump set to be held to account in first criminal trial of an ex-president

    11:51

  • Judge Chutkan calls out Trump for calling Jan 6. protestors ‘hostages’

    11:01

  • ‘Republicans know this is losing issue’: GOP leaders backpedal on abortion rights

    03:57

  • Nicolle on Trump’s NY Hush Money case: This is about cheating, this is about lying to the voters

    08:53

  • Trump’s ‘Trial of the Century’: An ex-President set to go on trial for alleged porn star payments

    11:15

  • Arizona abortion ruling has Republicans running from a problem of their own making

    09:22

  • John Bolton: ‘If you thought Trump’s first four years, a second four will be worse’

    12:04

  • Mike Johnson runs to Trump in Mar-A-Lago to protect his speakership from the hard-right

    06:36

  • Hear the questions potential jurors in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial will be asked

    10:38

  • Trump and allies plot retribution campaign against the Biden family, rivals

    08:09

  • Jared Kushner’s investment firm collecting a staggering potential conflict of interests

    05:19

  • ‘Dark day in Arizona’: State Supreme Court upholds near total abortion ban, from 19th century

    07:01

Deadline White House

‘It was fascinating’: Inside Team Trump’s efforts to disqualify jurors on Day 2 of jury selection

11:38

Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with an inside look at the meticulous process to select a jury to rule on the trial involving former President Donald Trump. April 16, 2024

  • ‘Catch and Kill’ scheme the most corrupt example of Trump’s transactional relationship with media

    07:16
  • Now Playing

    ‘It was fascinating’: Inside Team Trump’s efforts to disqualify jurors on Day 2 of jury selection

    11:38
  • UP NEXT

    Team Trump’s legal losing streak continues on Day 1 of hush money trial

    10:20

  • Trump throws tantrum on Day 1 after judge denies him from attending SCOTUS arguments next week

    06:54

  • ‘All he needs is one’: Jury selection takes on scrutiny as Team Trump angles for hung jury

    07:40

  • More than half of prospective jurors dismissed from Trump hush money trial

    10:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All