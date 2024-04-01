‘It should be a much bigger story’: Trump cabinet officials continue to come out against him

Sarah Longwell, founder of the group “Republican Voters Against Trump”, and Donny Deutsch, Host of the podcast “On Brand” joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House join Nicolle Wallace with reaction to the latest Trump cabinet member, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper saying he will not vote for Donald Trump in 2024. April 1, 2024