‘If you don’t perform well in front of Trump you won’t get paid’: Trump’s lawyers under pressure

Tim O’Brien, Senior Executive Editor of Bloomberg Opinion, Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida and Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor for the Justice Department join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Day 10 of the Trump Hush Money trial with the Trump defense team going on the attack against Stormy Daniels former attorney Keith Davidson in an effort to discredit him. May 2, 2024