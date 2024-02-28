IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Chris Hayes and Alex Wagner lead special coverage of tonight's Michigan primary

‘A hot mess’: Trump’s legal teams attempt to disqualify Fani Willis starts to fall apart
Feb. 28, 202406:06
  • Now Playing

    ‘A hot mess’: Trump’s legal teams attempt to disqualify Fani Willis starts to fall apart

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Nicolle Wallace: ‘IVF, won’t be a thing in places that pass these republican laws’

    08:40

  • Trump voters tell NBC Reporter that ‘Russia is not our enemy’

    07:00

  • Jack Smith takes a sledgehammer to Trump’s argument on how he and Biden handled classified documents

    11:45

  • Sherrilyn Ifill: ‘What black people in the south lived under was autocracy’

    06:07

  • Nicolle Wallace: ‘Donald Trump will give authoritarianism a try if re-elected’ 

    11:00

  • ‘Where are the men’: Trump’s former female aides sound the alarm about a potential second term

    07:10

  • ‘It went from Russian hoax, to damn right we are colluding’: Nicolle Wallace on Trump and Russia

    08:38

  • Manhattan DA seeking gag order against Donald Trump ahead of hush money trial

    11:44

  • ‘These are not just words’: Trump’s latest comments spark fears of doing away with democracy

    10:32

  • Republicans, Donald Trump try to do damage control, after Alabama ruling on IVF 

    08:13

  • ‘A laughable argument’: Donald Trump seeks to dismiss classified documents case, citing immunity 

    11:07

  • 'Hopefully he has a lot of pillow to sell’: My Pillow Guy has to pay $5 million for his lies

    04:42

  • World leaders tell Biden they fear for their own democracies if Trump wins

    10:36

  • ‘It’s really scary’: Hear Tommy Tuberville’s stunning response to question on Alabama IVF ruling

    08:33

  • ‘The gang that can’t impeach straight’: House GOP embarrassed after key witness indicted for lies

    11:20

  • Letitia James says she will seize Trump’s assets if he can’t pay civil fraud fine

    10:36

  • Jack Smith interviews Trump foe, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in election interference probe

    06:40

  • Jack Smith could seek new judge in Trump’s classified documents case says legal experts 

    08:50

  • Tim Miller: Many members of the GOP are happy to use Russian disinformation against Joe Biden

    10:01

Deadline White House

‘A hot mess’: Trump’s legal teams attempt to disqualify Fani Willis starts to fall apart

06:06

Katie Phang, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, Andrew Wiessmann, former top prosecutor for the Department of Justice and NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with the latest from today’s evidentiary hearing regarding whether to disqualify Fulton County DA Fani Willis in the Georgia Election Interference case involving Donald Trump.Feb. 28, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘A hot mess’: Trump’s legal teams attempt to disqualify Fani Willis starts to fall apart

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Nicolle Wallace: ‘IVF, won’t be a thing in places that pass these republican laws’

    08:40

  • Trump voters tell NBC Reporter that ‘Russia is not our enemy’

    07:00

  • Jack Smith takes a sledgehammer to Trump’s argument on how he and Biden handled classified documents

    11:45

  • Sherrilyn Ifill: ‘What black people in the south lived under was autocracy’

    06:07

  • Nicolle Wallace: ‘Donald Trump will give authoritarianism a try if re-elected’ 

    11:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All