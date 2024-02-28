‘A hot mess’: Trump’s legal teams attempt to disqualify Fani Willis starts to fall apart

- Now Playing
‘A hot mess’: Trump’s legal teams attempt to disqualify Fani Willis starts to fall apart06:06
- UP NEXT
Nicolle Wallace: ‘IVF, won’t be a thing in places that pass these republican laws’08:40
Trump voters tell NBC Reporter that ‘Russia is not our enemy’07:00
Jack Smith takes a sledgehammer to Trump’s argument on how he and Biden handled classified documents11:45
Sherrilyn Ifill: ‘What black people in the south lived under was autocracy’06:07
Nicolle Wallace: ‘Donald Trump will give authoritarianism a try if re-elected’11:00
‘Where are the men’: Trump’s former female aides sound the alarm about a potential second term07:10
‘It went from Russian hoax, to damn right we are colluding’: Nicolle Wallace on Trump and Russia08:38
Manhattan DA seeking gag order against Donald Trump ahead of hush money trial11:44
‘These are not just words’: Trump’s latest comments spark fears of doing away with democracy10:32
Republicans, Donald Trump try to do damage control, after Alabama ruling on IVF08:13
‘A laughable argument’: Donald Trump seeks to dismiss classified documents case, citing immunity11:07
'Hopefully he has a lot of pillow to sell’: My Pillow Guy has to pay $5 million for his lies04:42
World leaders tell Biden they fear for their own democracies if Trump wins10:36
‘It’s really scary’: Hear Tommy Tuberville’s stunning response to question on Alabama IVF ruling08:33
‘The gang that can’t impeach straight’: House GOP embarrassed after key witness indicted for lies11:20
Letitia James says she will seize Trump’s assets if he can’t pay civil fraud fine10:36
Jack Smith interviews Trump foe, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in election interference probe06:40
Jack Smith could seek new judge in Trump’s classified documents case says legal experts08:50
Tim Miller: Many members of the GOP are happy to use Russian disinformation against Joe Biden10:01
- Now Playing
‘A hot mess’: Trump’s legal teams attempt to disqualify Fani Willis starts to fall apart06:06
- UP NEXT
Nicolle Wallace: ‘IVF, won’t be a thing in places that pass these republican laws’08:40
Trump voters tell NBC Reporter that ‘Russia is not our enemy’07:00
Jack Smith takes a sledgehammer to Trump’s argument on how he and Biden handled classified documents11:45
Sherrilyn Ifill: ‘What black people in the south lived under was autocracy’06:07
Nicolle Wallace: ‘Donald Trump will give authoritarianism a try if re-elected’11:00
Play All