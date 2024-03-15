IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Nathan Wade steps down from Georgia election interference case

Trump's court appearances 'absolute nightmare' for campaign: Jim Messina
March 15, 202408:57

  • Judge denies Menendez's motion to dismiss some charges in bribery case

    02:16

  • 'Any political prosecution' will make Trump 'a martyr': Mark McKinnon

    09:36

  • First ship carrying 200 tons of aid arrives in Gaza

    03:13
    Trump's court appearances 'absolute nightmare' for campaign: Jim Messina

    08:57
    Major cyber attacks 'completely stopped' system at health center: Cancer center CEO

    04:17

  • 'Every single part of life is a challenge' in Haiti amid escalating violence: Mitch Albom

    06:31

  • Sources suggest Sen. Menendez considering run for re-election as independent

    02:04

  • Democrats should be 'concerned' if RNC 'gets their business in order': Fmr. Bush aide

    04:16

  • 'No doubt' Biden's frustrations with Netanyahu 'have grown': Analyst

    08:06

  • Ethan Crumbley's journal entries could be 'very damning' in father's manslaughter trial

    04:58

  • Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura on RFK Jr.'s vice president shortlist

    01:50

  • Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

    02:02

  • Trump supporter charged with firing gun during Jan. 6 attack to be held in detention

    01:51

  • Beachfront community's effort to reduce threat of beach erosion washed away days later

    00:41

  • Trump will pick vice president who ‘doesn’t overshadow him’: Analyst

    08:51

  • White House sends $300 million in new weapons to aid Ukraine

    03:04

  • GOP Rep. Ken Buck to resign from Congress next week

    01:41

  • ‘It's no surprise when Hollywood speaks out, especially during wartime’ says Marc Malkin

    06:07

  • Trump files motion to delay New York hush money trial

    02:39

  • ‘Buckle up and focus’ says Eddie Glaude for what is ahead in the 2024 political year

    05:31

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump's court appearances 'absolute nightmare' for campaign: Jim Messina

08:57

Fulton County DA Fani Willis is not disqualified from the Georgia 2020 election interference case if Nathan Wade steps down. NBC News' Jon Allen, MSNBC contributor Sam Stein and White House Deputy Chief of Staff under President Obama Jim Messina discuss the political implications for the Trump campaign.March 15, 2024

