IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, resumes testimony on Day 10 of Trump trial 

Trump lawyer questions Keith Davidson on involvement in stories about sex tapes
May 2, 202402:35
  • Now Playing

    Trump lawyer questions Keith Davidson on involvement in stories about sex tapes

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Trump lawyers begin cross-examination of Stormy Daniels' former attorney

    02:38

  • Trump attorney challenges alleged gag order violations at hush money hearing

    02:51

  • Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial

    12:02

  • Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence

    05:36

  • ‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

    06:06

  • Trial bombshell: Hush money was 'all about campaign' Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal's lawyer says

    11:51

  • Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now

    11:26

  • Napping? Trump appeared to be ‘at rest’ during trial, says MSNBC correspondent

    09:37

  • ‘Did he cheat on Melania?’: Trump trial highlights new text messages

    08:15

  • Andrew Weissmann on Michael Cohen: ‘He was like a dog with a pheasant in his mouth’

    07:29

  • ‘We are going to lay it on thick for her’: New details emerge from scheme in Trump hush money trial

    11:04

  • Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer's texts shown amid hush money trial

    06:38

  • Former attorney for Stormy Daniels questioned about impact of 'Access Hollywood' tape

    03:03

  • Stormy Daniels' former lawyer takes the stand in Trump hush money trial

    02:17

  • Prosecutors call on witnesses to authenticate records in Trump hush money trial

    02:01

  • Judge fines Trump $9,000 for nine gag order violations

    01:32

  • Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support

    04:46

  • 'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit

    11:11

  • 'Stunning': Trump calls hush money trial 'election interference' but spends his days off golfing

    08:42

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump lawyer questions Keith Davidson on involvement in stories about sex tapes

02:35

NBC News' Lisa Rubin walks through the questions Keith Davidson, Stormy Daniels' former attorney, is facing from former President Trump's lawyers in the hush money trial. Davidson was asked questions about his involvement with previous celebrity clients and stories including some about sex tapes.May 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump lawyer questions Keith Davidson on involvement in stories about sex tapes

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Trump lawyers begin cross-examination of Stormy Daniels' former attorney

    02:38

  • Trump attorney challenges alleged gag order violations at hush money hearing

    02:51

  • Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial

    12:02

  • Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence

    05:36

  • ‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

    06:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All