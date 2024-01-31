IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    'This Is Honey' is a new anthology of contemporary Black poetry

    07:50

  • FBI Director: Chinese hackers can target and disrupt critical U.S. infrastructure

    02:12

  • ‘Nightmare of every parent’: TikTok CEO discusses online threats

    04:52

  • Mark Zuckerberg: 'We support setting industry standards on age-appropriate content'

    01:11

  • 'Baseless, lawless': House member slams GOP impeachment articles vote

    06:29

  • How women started the Stanley Quencher bottle craze

    03:14

  • Matt Lewis: 'Far-right snowflakes' terrified of Taylor Swift and the Super Bowl

    11:45

  • Kids' online safety takes center stage at Senate tech hearing

    08:14

  • Illinois election board votes to keep Trump on primary ballot

    01:37

  • House member says U.S. needs to get it right in response to drone strike

    06:21

  • Biden says he has decided on a response to attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    04:33

  • UAW president blasts Trump, says Trump didn't stand with the working class

    09:24

  • Steve Rattner: Economy performing more strongly than expected

    07:24

  • Kirby addresses drone attack that left 3 U.S. soldiers dead in Jordan

    01:33

  • Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    01:48

  • If border bill fails, time for Biden to take control of Texas border, says writer

    05:33

  • Secretary Austin: ‘We will take all necessary actions’ to defend our troops

    02:20

  • John Kirby: We don't want a wider war in the region, but we'll do what we have to do

    07:20

  • 'We shall respond': Biden says after deadly drone attack

    01:07

Chris Jansing Reports

Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube

02:15

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after allegedly killing his father, before displaying his decapitated head in a gruesome YouTube video while spouting right-wing conspiracy theories. NBC News' Tom Winter reports on the charges faced by the suspect.Jan. 31, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    'This Is Honey' is a new anthology of contemporary Black poetry

    07:50

  • FBI Director: Chinese hackers can target and disrupt critical U.S. infrastructure

    02:12

  • ‘Nightmare of every parent’: TikTok CEO discusses online threats

    04:52

  • Mark Zuckerberg: 'We support setting industry standards on age-appropriate content'

    01:11

  • 'Baseless, lawless': House member slams GOP impeachment articles vote

    06:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All