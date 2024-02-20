Judge rules Giuliani can appeal $146 million defamation verdict

- Now Playing
Judge rules Giuliani can appeal $146 million defamation verdict01:31
- UP NEXT
Losing: Trump-saddled GOP loses key 2024 race: Ari Melber breakdown05:03
Biden campaign raises $42 million in January06:16
Michael McFaul: In the long run, I want Putin to go to prison and face consequences08:19
Joe: Trump, Johnson are what stands between Congress passing or not passing Ukraine aid10:29
'So grotesque': Joe slams Trump for comparing himself to Navalny10:10
Concerns grow that legal losses could make Trump desperate, even more open to corruption05:24
Trump kicks it with sneakerheads to promote $400 gold shoes06:13
'We’re watching': E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says Trump clearly 'cannot control himself'06:22
Lawrence: Houston Chronicle endorses accomplished Biden over Trump because ‘experience matters’08:34
Trump ranked dead last as worst president ever in U.S. history06:39
‘Toxic BS’: Top GOPers branded ‘political cowards’ for Trump-safe responses to Navalny death11:23
Loser: Why indicted Trump’s fraud loss is higher than many realize12:04
Trump’s “going to have to sell a lot of those gold sneakers” to pay $355M+ fine03:35
'Shameful, weak, dangerous': Biden campaign rips Trump for embracing Putin01:14
Trump makes his first public comments about Navalny, but mostly they're about him01:28
Hearing to decide if DA Willis will remain on Georgia case03:08
Trump pushes more false claims about mail-in voting00:51
Trump announces pricey sneaker line to a less-than-receptive crowd01:21
Are Trump's golden sneakers a golden ticket?06:08
- Now Playing
Judge rules Giuliani can appeal $146 million defamation verdict01:31
- UP NEXT
Losing: Trump-saddled GOP loses key 2024 race: Ari Melber breakdown05:03
Biden campaign raises $42 million in January06:16
Michael McFaul: In the long run, I want Putin to go to prison and face consequences08:19
Joe: Trump, Johnson are what stands between Congress passing or not passing Ukraine aid10:29
'So grotesque': Joe slams Trump for comparing himself to Navalny10:10
Play All