Judge rules Giuliani can appeal $146 million defamation verdict
Feb. 20, 202401:31
    Judge rules Giuliani can appeal $146 million defamation verdict

Chris Jansing Reports

Judge rules Giuliani can appeal $146 million defamation verdict

01:31

A bankruptcy judge has ruled that Rudy Giuliani can appeal the $146 million verdict after he was found liable of defaming two Georgia elections workers, but only if he uses pre-approved donors to pay the legal expenses. Feb. 20, 2024

    Judge rules Giuliani can appeal $146 million defamation verdict

