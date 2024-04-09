IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Intelligence bulletin warns of threats to public gatherings in U.S.
April 9, 202401:57
  • Now Playing

    Intelligence bulletin warns of threats to public gatherings in U.S.

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    'Against All Enemies' explores why some vets join extremist groups

    05:33

  • ISIS claims responsibility for Moscow venue shooting being investigated as ‘terrorist attack'

    10:45

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

    07:55

  • Why a lack of media literacy could be the reason for TikTok users’ Osama Bin Laden obsession

    06:43

  • ‘You don’t think there can be a Hamas 2.0?’: Mehdi on the flaw in Israel’s military strategy in Gaza

    15:34

  • With limited options, negotiations continue over hostages held by Hamas 

    04:46

  • Rash of international antisemitism carries chilling historic hallmarks

    03:55

  • A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame

    07:39

  • Hamas uses hostages as a manipulation tactic, both in their taking and their release

    04:28

  • 'Negotiations large and small': Hostage releases, aid to Gaza suggest possible shift as war rages

    11:01

  • Release of two American hostages by Hamas offers rare glimpse of hope in painful war

    04:30

  • 'There had better be some sort of plan': U.S. cautions Israel on Hamas war exit strategy

    03:42

  • Biden offers example of recent U.S. past in cautioning Israel on revenge

    09:38

  • Roger Cohen: 'Isn't it time to bring this terrible conflict to an end?'

    05:30

  • ‘What’s the end game?’: Biden has ‘tough questions’ for Israel, fmr. Obama aide says

    06:27

  • Biden hopes to head off any regional expansion of war with trip to Israel: Rep. Himes

    04:49

  • Glimmer of hope as Hamas broaches subject of releasing some hostages

    07:14

  • Mayor Eric Adams: anti-Semitism has 'no room in this city'

    13:59

  • 'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

    06:53

Chris Jansing Reports

Intelligence bulletin warns of threats to public gatherings in U.S.

01:57

A warning issued by U.S. intelligence agencies warns that ISIS sympathizers have been discussing possible attacks on U.S. targets in the wake of the Russia theater massacre.April 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Intelligence bulletin warns of threats to public gatherings in U.S.

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    'Against All Enemies' explores why some vets join extremist groups

    05:33

  • ISIS claims responsibility for Moscow venue shooting being investigated as ‘terrorist attack'

    10:45

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

    07:55

  • Why a lack of media literacy could be the reason for TikTok users’ Osama Bin Laden obsession

    06:43

  • ‘You don’t think there can be a Hamas 2.0?’: Mehdi on the flaw in Israel’s military strategy in Gaza

    15:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All