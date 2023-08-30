IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Hurricane Idalia brings catastrophic storm surge, damaging winds 

  • FEMA says crews are ready to deliver Hurricane Idalia aid

    Hurricane Idalia hits Georgia leaving thousands without power

    Florida Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to 49 counties

  • House Majority Leader Scalise announces cancer diagnosis

  • McCarthy suggests Biden impeachment inquiry is a 'natural step forward'

  • Some Trump supporters think rally outside Atlanta jail is an FBI setup

  • Mark Meadows surrenders to authorities in Georgia

  • Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark have bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

  • DA Fani Willis asks for October 23 trial date for Trump and co-defendants

  • Richard Engel on Putin and Prigozhin's tenuous relationship

  • Biden briefed on report that Wagner chief Prigozhin was in a plane crash

  • New details on crashed plane in Russia with Wagner boss Prigozhin on board

  • Russian media: Wagner boss Prigozhin listed as passenger on crashed plane

  • John Eastman 'absolutely' believes the 2020 election was stolen

  • Trump's lawyers spotted at Georgia courthouse

  • Democrats plan to counter first GOP debate with TV ads and billboards in Milwaukee

  • New voter roll database could lead to rise in unreliable reports of ineligible voters

  • Former Santos aide charged with impersonating McCarthy aide to raise funds

  • Appeals court upholds some abortion pill restrictions, but drug remains available for now

  • Manchin to skip White House event as he considers 2024 bid

Chris Jansing Reports

Hurricane Idalia hits Georgia leaving thousands without power

More than 90,000 Georgia residents have lost power as Hurricane Idalia moves into the state. City operations have been stopped and schools have gone virtual.Aug. 30, 2023

