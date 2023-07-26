IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal charges

    Democrats urge McConnell to end Tuberville's block of military nominations

  • RFK Jr. faces criticism from Democrats at House hearing on censorship

  • Senate committee advances Supreme Court ethics bill

  • Video appears to show Prigozhin welcoming troops to Belarus

  • Democrats prepare a vote to censure embattled Rep. George Santos

  • Rep. Jayapal apologizes for calling Israel a 'racist state'

  • Congressional Black Caucus condemns GOP Rep. Crane for using derogatory term

  • Biden campaign announces it raised $72 million in second quarter

  • Sen. Tuberville blocks military promotions to protest abortion policy

  • Federal prosecutors indict man who alleged Bidens broke the law

  • U.S. attorney contradicts GOP and IRS whistleblower claims in Hunter Biden case

  • Freedom Caucus votes to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene

  • El Paso shooter sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences

  • Prosecutors intend to file additional charges against Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home

  • Cocaine was found in ‘heavily trafficked’ part of West Wing, WH says

  • Philadelphia DA underscores mass shooting’s impact on victims’ families, medical professionals

  • Fort Worth shootings leaves 3 dead, nearly a dozen injured

  • Jan. 6 participant arrested near Obama home

  • Jan. 6 defendant questions son who turned him into the FBI

Chris Jansing Reports

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal charges

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty federal charges. Biden had been expected to plead guilty to two tax charges under a deal with the government. The judge did not agree to the plea deal and is seeking additional information.July 26, 2023

