    GOP witness says current evidence would not support articles of impeachment against Biden

Chris Jansing Reports

GOP witness says current evidence would not support articles of impeachment against Biden

Jonathan Turley, a GOP witness at the House's first impeachment inquiry hearing, said he did not believe the current evidence against President Biden would warrant articles of impeachment but believed an inquiry was needed. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the hearing and the line of questioning from both parties.Sept. 28, 2023

    GOP witness says current evidence would not support articles of impeachment against Biden

