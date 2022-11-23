IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Colorado shooting suspect appears in 'rough shape' during court hearing

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Three people, including gunman, found dead in Walmart break room, officials say

    01:24

  • Colorado shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder and hate crimes

    01:23

  • Garland names special counsel in Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 cases

    01:35

  • McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader after challenge from Sen. Scott

    01:57

  • U.S. officials cannot confirm reports of Poland missile incident

    03:06

  • Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots

    01:57

  • Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    01:41

  • What social media profiles of Paul Pelosi's attacker reveal

    01:00

  • Arrest made after break-in at Katie Hobbs' headquarters

    01:54

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records

    02:00

  • Jan. 6 committee weighing next steps after voting to subpoena Trump

    01:53

  • Police investigating suspicious substance found in letter near Jan. 6 committee chairman's office

    01:14

  • Sarasota vice mayor on Hurricane Ian damage: 'My yard looks like a war zone'

    03:45

  • Tropical Storm Ian expected to become hurricane again after leaving Florida

    03:17

  • Roadways become waterways in Naples as eyewall of Hurricane makes landfall

    02:30

  • Ginni Thomas to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    02:53

  • Kornacki: Outer suburbs, conflicted voters, define bellwether district 

    02:13

  • Sherman: ‘Profound’ support for Ukraine at UN General Assembly 

    07:02

  • NBC poll shows how Donald Trump is ‘uniquely capable of dividing the Republican party’ 

    06:49

Chris Jansing Reports

Colorado shooting suspect appears in 'rough shape' during court hearing

01:01

The suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting attended a virtual court hearing appearing to be in “rough shape.” The alleged shooter faces possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people.Nov. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Colorado shooting suspect appears in 'rough shape' during court hearing

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Three people, including gunman, found dead in Walmart break room, officials say

    01:24

  • Colorado shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder and hate crimes

    01:23

  • Garland names special counsel in Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 cases

    01:35

  • McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader after challenge from Sen. Scott

    01:57

  • U.S. officials cannot confirm reports of Poland missile incident

    03:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All