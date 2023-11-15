IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump rocked with nightmare consequences of leaked testimony

Brian Tyler Cohen

Trump rocked with nightmare consequences of leaked testimony

Donald Trump is confronted with the dangerous consequences of leaked testimony by former MAGA lawyers Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell. The new videos obtained by ABC News shows them detailing Trump’s plot to overthrow the election to Georgia prosecutors. Both Ellis and Powell plead guilty in the Georgia RICO case and agreed to cooperate fully -- meaning they will testify against Trump at trial. MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen breaks down the stunning videos and why it's likely a "fatal blow" for Trump. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btc.Nov. 15, 2023

