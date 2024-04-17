Trump hit with surprise bad news at criminal trial

President Donald Trump made history this week as the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges. But he’s not only facing 34 felony charges, he now has a new problem to contend with too. This week the prosecution asked Judge Juan Merchan to sanction Trump for posts they said violated a gag order barring Trump from publicly attacking witnesses. The judge said he would hear arguments on the subject on April 23rd. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen takes a closer look at what this could mean for Trump and his trial that resumes on Thursday. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcApril 17, 2024