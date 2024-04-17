IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump hit with surprise bad news at criminal trial
April 17, 202407:27
President Donald Trump made history this week as the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges. But he’s not only facing 34 felony charges, he now has a new problem to contend with too. This week the prosecution asked Judge Juan Merchan to sanction Trump for posts they said violated a gag order barring Trump from publicly attacking witnesses. The judge said he would hear arguments on the subject on April 23rd. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen takes a closer look at what this could mean for Trump and his trial that resumes on Thursday. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcApril 17, 2024

