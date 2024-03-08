IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mitch McConnell pulls insane stunt
March 8, 202404:40
  • Now Playing

    Mitch McConnell pulls insane stunt

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Johnson makes fatal mistake with public admission

    05:38

  • Republicans’ grand scheme backfires in humiliating fashion

    11:44

  • Trump ruling sends tremors through 2024 landscape

    06:04

  • Trump rocked with nightmare consequences of leaked testimony

    08:19

  • Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face

    06:06

  • New Republican speaker’s first move blows up in his face

    06:08

  • Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

    03:39

  • Republicans pull desperate stunt amid Speaker chaos

    04:31

  • A win, a loss and a lie: Vivek channels Trump, DeSantis bombs

    04:43

Brian Tyler Cohen

Mitch McConnell pulls insane stunt

04:40

In a remarkable turnaround on Wednesday, outgoing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell endorsed his longtime critic, former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen takes a closer look at how McConnell may have timed his retirement to prevent the presumptive GOP nominee from demanding his ouster and sending him off in humiliation that would sully his legacy.March 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Mitch McConnell pulls insane stunt

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Johnson makes fatal mistake with public admission

    05:38

  • Republicans’ grand scheme backfires in humiliating fashion

    11:44

  • Trump ruling sends tremors through 2024 landscape

    06:04

  • Trump rocked with nightmare consequences of leaked testimony

    08:19

  • Busted! MAGA impeachment chief’s scheme blows up in his face

    06:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All