Biden breaks another immigration promise

The Biden administration has walked away from talks over compensating migrant families who were forcibly separated at the border. Julián Castro and Bruna Sollod weigh in on this latest broken promise.Dec. 18, 2021
UP NEXT
New Adele album brings tears to ‘Sad Girl Autumn’
09:18
What the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict means for the future of White Vigilantism
09:28
John Leguizamo on Rittenhouse verdict and new comic book series, which explores the structural racism built into the American criminal justice system
07:32
Rep. Maloney: “Rejecting violence shouldn’t be a partisan issue”
07:22
American journalist Danny Fenster back in U.S. after 6 month imprisonment in Myanmar
00:59
Guns or butter: Sen. Manchin continues to count pennies in the wrong places