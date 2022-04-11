Ukrainian reporter in Kyiv: “people can peacefully sleep at night not fearing that their house will be bombed”

The war is far from over but life in Kyiv is finally returning to some sort of normality, Ukrainian journalist Oleksiy Sorokin, Political Editor of the Kyiv Independent, tells MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin. Cafes are opening and “grocery stores are packed with food,” he says, adding: “at least in the capital, people can peacefully sleep at night not fearing that their house will be bombed.”April 11, 2022