IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Local Officials Can Prevent Gun Violence In Their Cities

    11:36
  • Now Playing

    Republicans Are Plotting To Contest Elections In Michigan

    12:30
  • UP NEXT

    Will New Nuclear Findings Spur A Resurrected Deal With Iran?

    11:41

  • White House leans toward $10,000 in student debt forgiveness

    01:23

  • The growing conspiracy bloc of the GOP is poised to seize even more power

    07:42

  • Red states are unprepared for a post-Roe v. Wade baby boom

    04:25

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones on gun reform: “I am outraged that Congress has failed to act”

    08:13

  • President Biden Issues Police Reform Executive Order

    01:21

  • The American Exceptionalism of Gun Massacres

    03:40

  • Sen. Whitehouse on gun control and the power of the NRA

    04:32

  • The group of lawyers working to hold Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other election deniers accountable

    04:43

  • The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre

    18:54

  • How GOP Talk of "Evil" Dodges Discussion of Gun Control

    09:02

  • Leaked Xinjiang Police Files Detail Abuse of Uyghurs In China

    07:48

  • Former Trump Administration Official Miles Taylor Announces Departure From the GOP

    08:45

  • Former ICC Official: “it is challenging but not impossible” to hold leaders like Putin accountable

    06:21

  • Fmr. Secretary of Education calls GOP assault on education “deeply disturbing” 

    07:12

  • Trump allies Thomas Barrack and Steve Wynn in legal trouble

    01:45

  • Madison Cawthorn loses primary battle

    07:40

  • The January 6th Committee has key new evidence ahead of their public hearings

    07:28

Ayman Mohyeldin

Republicans Are Plotting To Contest Elections In Michigan

12:30

For months, there’s been an underground movement by Michigan’s GOP to sow chaos in the 2022 election. They say it’s a way to even out so-called “party imbalances” and identify voter fraud. But it could also provide a pretext for GOP-controlled legislators to overturn the results. MSNBC political analyst Susan Del Percio, as well as author and law professor Rick Hasen, join Ayman to break things down.June 4, 2022

  • How Local Officials Can Prevent Gun Violence In Their Cities

    11:36
  • Now Playing

    Republicans Are Plotting To Contest Elections In Michigan

    12:30
  • UP NEXT

    Will New Nuclear Findings Spur A Resurrected Deal With Iran?

    11:41

  • White House leans toward $10,000 in student debt forgiveness

    01:23

  • The growing conspiracy bloc of the GOP is poised to seize even more power

    07:42

  • Red states are unprepared for a post-Roe v. Wade baby boom

    04:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All