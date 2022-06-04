Republicans Are Plotting To Contest Elections In Michigan

For months, there’s been an underground movement by Michigan’s GOP to sow chaos in the 2022 election. They say it’s a way to even out so-called “party imbalances” and identify voter fraud. But it could also provide a pretext for GOP-controlled legislators to overturn the results. MSNBC political analyst Susan Del Percio, as well as author and law professor Rick Hasen, join Ayman to break things down.June 4, 2022