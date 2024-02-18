IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Raskin on indictment of GOP star impeachment witness: 'It's time to fold up the circus'
Feb. 18, 202407:49

  • 'The grift continues': Trump launches a sneaker line

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Raskin on indictment of GOP star impeachment witness: 'It's time to fold up the circus'

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    'Voting integrity is on the line': PA special election winner shares insights for fellow Democrats

    04:29

  • Matt Gaetz says he misses Kevin McCarthy after House GOP's humiliating week

    06:33

  • Dearborn mayor ramps up police after 'bigoted' WSJ op-ed

    10:58

  • ‘We saw the damage he caused’: Biden Comms Director on plans to draw ‘contrast’ with Trump 

    07:24

  • NBC News projects President Biden wins South Carolina primary

    00:50

  • 'Extraordinarily destabilizing and dangerous': 10 GOP Governors answer Trump’s call to send troops to border

    06:21

  • Ayman: Hungry children are left to pay the price for GOP partisan games

    01:45

  • RNC member scraps plan for resolution to declare Trump presumptive nominee

    07:24

  • Elie Mystal: This Republican primary is not a real thing

    07:08

  • Gaza Journalist Wael Al Dahdouh to Pres. Biden: Listen to Both Sides, Not Just One

    09:54

  • Rep. Crockett: We know Trump got more than $7.8 million from foreign governments

    07:36

  • ‘It’s pretty obvious’: How Clarence Thomas and others are likely to rule in 'extremely unusual' Trump case

    09:20

  • How Taylor Swift sent the far right into a tailspin

    06:22

  • Ayman: James Comer's 'bombshell' claims about Hunter Biden keep unraveling

    07:15

  • Ayman: Trump's explosive rhetoric is ‘getting more dangerous all the time’

    10:00

  • How the neglected Bedouins are affected by Israel's war with Hamas

    02:28

  • Tim Scott drops out of 2024 presidential race

    01:40

  • Judge reinstates gag order in Trump election case

    01:48

Ayman Mohyeldin

Rep. Raskin on indictment of GOP star impeachment witness: 'It's time to fold up the circus'

07:49

Alexander Smirnov, an FBI informant, was indicted earlier this week on two counts for allegedly feeding the bureau false information about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign. Rep. Jamie Raskin joins MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss.Feb. 18, 2024

  • 'The grift continues': Trump launches a sneaker line

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Raskin on indictment of GOP star impeachment witness: 'It's time to fold up the circus'

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    'Voting integrity is on the line': PA special election winner shares insights for fellow Democrats

    04:29

  • Matt Gaetz says he misses Kevin McCarthy after House GOP's humiliating week

    06:33

  • Dearborn mayor ramps up police after 'bigoted' WSJ op-ed

    10:58

  • ‘We saw the damage he caused’: Biden Comms Director on plans to draw ‘contrast’ with Trump 

    07:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All