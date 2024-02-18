Rep. Raskin on indictment of GOP star impeachment witness: 'It's time to fold up the circus'

Alexander Smirnov, an FBI informant, was indicted earlier this week on two counts for allegedly feeding the bureau false information about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign. Rep. Jamie Raskin joins MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss.Feb. 18, 2024