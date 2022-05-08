Rep. Debbie Dingell talks how the leaked Supreme Court opinion will impact the midterms

This week’s bombshell leaked draft Supreme Court opinion has energized many Americans who support abortion rights. And now Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’s planning a vote next week to federally legalize abortion, but it is set to fail. So what will this all mean for Democrats in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections? MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin asks Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) what she thinks.May 8, 2022