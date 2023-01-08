IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett blasts the House GOP’s marathon Speaker debacle

    11:18

  • Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on the chaos within the GOP and election denialism

    07:15
  • UP NEXT

    Why Can’t Republicans Quit Donald Trump?

    09:56

  • Rep. Gerry Connolly: “Donald Trump has to face his reckoning.”

    09:06

  • Kevin McCarthy’s path to Speaker is in peril

    08:08

  • Who controls the PA state legislature?

    07:19

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones on the Respect for Marriage Act, and what’s next after his term in Congress ends

    06:06

  • Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett reacts to Democrats’ winning streak

    08:00

  • Sandy Hook families push for change, decade after shooting

    08:39

  • Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party

    05:54

  • Congressional Dems Show a United Front Amid Chaos Within the GOP

    09:29

  • Prosecutors say Trump sanctioned tax fraud in his company

    02:37

  • Jury finds Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy

    09:17

  • Rep. Barbara Lee calls Trump’s meeting with a white supremacist “shameful” but “not surprising”

    10:37

  • Democratic organizers have one message for donors: 2024 starts now

    05:58

  • Election Deniers May Have Lost, But Election Denialism Is Far From Dead

    07:02

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Legacy and Final Political Masterclass

    11:50

  • Underwhelming midterms performance sparks GOP blame game

    08:07

  • Democrats defy midterm expectations, make historic gains in state legislatures

    08:27

Ayman Mohyeldin

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on the chaos within the GOP and election denialism

07:15

The six GOP holdouts who refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker are the same extremists who led efforts to try to keep Donald Trump in his presidency after the 2020 election. This led many to make connections between the January 6th Capitol attack and the deadlock in the House of Representatives. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed this with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin, in addition to her efforts in the state to investigate the Trump electors who falsely claimed that he won Michigan.Jan. 8, 2023

  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett blasts the House GOP’s marathon Speaker debacle

    11:18

  • Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on the chaos within the GOP and election denialism

    07:15
  • UP NEXT

    Why Can’t Republicans Quit Donald Trump?

    09:56

  • Rep. Gerry Connolly: “Donald Trump has to face his reckoning.”

    09:06

  • Kevin McCarthy’s path to Speaker is in peril

    08:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All