Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on the chaos within the GOP and election denialism

The six GOP holdouts who refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker are the same extremists who led efforts to try to keep Donald Trump in his presidency after the 2020 election. This led many to make connections between the January 6th Capitol attack and the deadlock in the House of Representatives. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed this with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin, in addition to her efforts in the state to investigate the Trump electors who falsely claimed that he won Michigan.Jan. 8, 2023