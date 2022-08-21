IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Judge temporarily blocks DeSantis’ “Stop-WOKE” law

    01:23

  • Dominion v. Fox inches closer to trial

    09:57
  • Now Playing

    Michigan AG breaks down the fight for abortion access in her state

    06:11
  • UP NEXT

    The GOP doubles down on anti-law enforcement rhetoric amid surging threats

    06:46

  • Far-right threaten civil war after FBI searches Mar-a-Lago

    07:20

  • Biden secures historic, nigh-unprecedented legislative wins, but can Democrats capitalize on them?

    09:39

  • Trump’s years of politicizing the DOJ

    01:30

  • Consequences of Roe decision extend far beyond abortion access

    05:47

  • Appeals court rules Trump must give tax records to house panel

    06:32

  • The right’s ongoing refusal to concede elections

    06:04

  • Senate Democrats pass Inflation Reduction Act

    09:21

  • CPAC gives Viktor Orbán a warm welcome

    08:48

  • Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on the threat against election workers

    08:06

  • House Oversight Committee subpoenas Smith & Wesson

    01:44

  • DOJ federally charges officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

    04:49

  • Kansas Abortion Vote Shocks Washington

    06:43

  • Democrats’ Midterm Strategy is Akin to ‘Playing with Fire’

    08:06

  • Kansas to vote on protecting abortion rights

    08:21

  • Midterms become battle of truth vs. conspiracy

    03:24

  • White House celebrates Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary

    02:02

Ayman Mohyeldin

Michigan AG breaks down the fight for abortion access in her state

06:11

On Friday, a Michigan judge blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel about what this decision means for abortion access in her state. Aug. 21, 2022

  • Judge temporarily blocks DeSantis’ “Stop-WOKE” law

    01:23

  • Dominion v. Fox inches closer to trial

    09:57
  • Now Playing

    Michigan AG breaks down the fight for abortion access in her state

    06:11
  • UP NEXT

    The GOP doubles down on anti-law enforcement rhetoric amid surging threats

    06:46

  • Far-right threaten civil war after FBI searches Mar-a-Lago

    07:20

  • Biden secures historic, nigh-unprecedented legislative wins, but can Democrats capitalize on them?

    09:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All