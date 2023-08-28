LGBTQ ally killed in dispute over Pride flag

Each time the rainbow Pride flag was torn down from Laura Ann Carleton's storefront, she put up an even bigger one, and the 66-year-old had to buy quite a few replacements in the two years she operated her clothing boutique. Last week, Carleton's allyship got her killed after a gunman was enraged by her public display of support for gay and trans Americans. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin eulogizes a beloved Californian and mother of nine.Aug. 28, 2023