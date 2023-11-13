IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. military video shows airstrike on a weapons storage facility in Syria

  • Israeli forces advance in Gaza as hospitals are on the verge of collapse

  • As fighting escalates in Gaza, protests across US grow

  • Gaza hospital warns of dire situation for 36 babies in neonatal unit

    How the neglected Bedouins are affected by Israel's war with Hamas

    Defense Secretary Austin comments on U.S. airstrikes on Syria and Hezbollah's threat

  • WATCH: Staff in Gaza hospital use cellphone torch to light medical procedure

  • ‘Every human being is sacred’: Pope Francis calls for more aid into Gaza

  • Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital

  • U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza

  • Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie travels to Israel

  • More than 100,000 people march in Paris to protest antisemitism

  • Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel

  • Full Netanyahu: Everyone in the world is 'sitting on the bleachers'

  • Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over

  • US pressures Israel to protect civilian life in Gaza

  • Gaza’s hospitals in crisis as fighting escalates

  • 23-year-old fleeing from northern Gaza details journey south

  • London police arrest counterprotesters at pro-Palestinian march

  • Audio: Surgeon at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital describes ‘bombardment everywhere’

Ayman Mohyeldin

How the neglected Bedouins are affected by Israel's war with Hamas

More than 100,000 Bedouins live in the Negev desert, but their villages are not recognized by Israel. NBC News' Jay Gray reports on how Israel's war is affecting the Bedouins and why they've received little aid despite Bedouins being killed and taken hostage by Hamas.Nov. 13, 2023

