GOP Radicals Try – In Vain – to Scrub Their Extremism From the Internet

Republican candidates across the country are taking a power washer to their campaign websites ahead of the midterms, working desperately to scrub any mention of their hardline anti-abortion stances. For example, Blake Masters, the Republican Senate nominee in Arizona, was “100-percent pro-life,” last week. Now, that language has disappeared from his website, and it’s unclear what he actually thinks about abortion. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Democrat Pat Ryan, who just won a special election in New York’s 19th congressional district, about the importance of consistent, honest messaging. Sept. 4, 2022