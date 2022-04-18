IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

Aide to jailed Russian opposition leader discusses danger facing Putin’s rivals

08:18

One of the biggest threats to Vladimir Putin’s hold on power is Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who just last month was sentenced to 9 years in prison on new politically motivated charges. Vladimir Ashurkov, the director of Navalny’s foundation, spoke to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about the danger facing Putin’s rivals.April 18, 2022

