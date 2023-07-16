‘They better get out a really big check book’: Dominion case rips open Fox News to more lawsuits from Smartmatic, Ray Epps, and more

Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards, Cynthia Alksne, and Fmr. Rep. David Jolly join Michael Steele to discuss the new defamation lawsuit filed by pro-Trump supporter Ray Epps who accuses Fox News and Tucker Carlson of “destroying his life” over a widely-spread (and since debunked) conspiracy theory about his role on Jan. 6. Jolly explains why he believes Hunter Biden could “crush Fox News” financially. “I guarantee you discovery at Fox News would suggest they've engaged in actual malice against Hunter Biden,” Jolly says.July 16, 2023