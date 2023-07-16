IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘They better get out a really big check book’: Dominion case rips open Fox News to more lawsuits from Smartmatic, Ray Epps, and more

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    Ending affirmative action: the result of a 50-year Republican passion project

    06:44

  • The GOP’s shameless double standard on display with their Hunter Biden obsession

    07:37

  • How the U.S. is responding to the attempted rebellion in Russia

    05:28

  • Republican loyalty to Trump veers into “authoritarian bargain”

    15:52

  • Democrats fight back against PGA-LIV merger

    07:20

  • The case to televise Donald Trump’s trial

    03:32

  • Celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month

    05:33

  • THE DEFINITIVE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS TIMELINE

    05:19

  • George Conway: 'Trumpism has metastasized'

    07:17

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump is a 'one-man crime wave'

    17:07

  • Biden and McCarthy reach a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling

    02:47

  • North Carolina Attorney General on his state’s democracy problem

    07:47

  • Rashida Tlaib on the GOP’s efforts to rewrite Palestinian history

    07:47

  • Texas Rep. Marc Veasey is done with thoughts and prayers

    09:40

  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee pushes back on the GOP's authoritarianism

    10:08

  • State Sen. Mallory McMorrow on how she’s turning Michigan into the “anti-Florida”

    06:06

  • Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s fight to preserve abortion access

    08:57

  • Ayman Mohyeldin knocks down the GOP’s 'For the Kids' arguments

    04:47

  • Congresswoman Lee calls abortion pill ruling “the most dangerous decision since Roe”

    07:05

Ayman Mohyeldin

‘They better get out a really big check book’: Dominion case rips open Fox News to more lawsuits from Smartmatic, Ray Epps, and more

06:28

Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards, Cynthia Alksne, and Fmr. Rep. David Jolly join Michael Steele to discuss the new defamation lawsuit filed by pro-Trump supporter Ray Epps who accuses Fox News and Tucker Carlson of “destroying his life” over a widely-spread (and since debunked) conspiracy theory about his role on Jan. 6. Jolly explains why he believes Hunter Biden could “crush Fox News” financially. “I guarantee you discovery at Fox News would suggest they've engaged in actual malice against Hunter Biden,” Jolly says.July 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘They better get out a really big check book’: Dominion case rips open Fox News to more lawsuits from Smartmatic, Ray Epps, and more

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    Ending affirmative action: the result of a 50-year Republican passion project

    06:44

  • The GOP’s shameless double standard on display with their Hunter Biden obsession

    07:37

  • How the U.S. is responding to the attempted rebellion in Russia

    05:28

  • Republican loyalty to Trump veers into “authoritarian bargain”

    15:52

  • Democrats fight back against PGA-LIV merger

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All