Andrea Mitchell Reports

Zelenskyy Chief of Staff Yermak describes ‘practically non-stop,’ ‘hard battles’ in eastern Ukraine

Chief of Staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Andriy Yermak joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss talk about the Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol who have been taken to Russian territory, and the possibility of Russia accusing these soldiers of war crimes. He describes the “practically non-stop” and “very hard battles” in eastern Ukraine which he sees as “confirmation that this terrible war is continuing.” May 18, 2022

