Andrea Mitchell Reports

Viral Bin Laden speech is ‘a failure of education,’ rhetoric ‘being celebrated is appalling’

06:22

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, a letter written over two decades ago by Osama Bin Laden is gaining traction online. Now social media companies are scrambling to take down the posts detailing the ‘Letter to America’ written a year after the 9/11 attacks which criticizes America’s support for Israel, citing anti-semitic and homophobic tropes. Former Senior CIA Officer Marc Polymeropoulos and Colin Clarke join Andrea to weigh in. “It's a failure of education. I think, you know, the US education system is reflected upon quite poorly here,” Clarke tells Andrea. “These are hardened violent terrorists who would come to America and would, you know, kill every man, woman and child that they could. So the notion somehow they're being celebrated is appalling,” Clarke adds. Nov. 17, 2023

Play All