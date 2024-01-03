IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. 'hopeful' for U.S. aid that is 'existentially important at this moment'

    Sen. Van Hollen: 'We need to deal with both' Ukraine and border funding, linking them is 'harmful'

  Clarke: Beirut strike is 'a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,' could 'drag in other major actors'

  Regev: Israel does not take 'responsibility for' Beirut strike, 'whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas'

  Ret. Major Spencer: 'Strain' of Gaza war on Israel's economy 'is substantial' and 'takes a toll'

  Rochester police: Suspect in deadly car crash acted deliberately but alone

  Top Netanyahu adviser in D.C. for meetings with Biden administration

  Regev: Israel won't 'waste any real opportunity to get' hostages out, 'in communications' on a deal

  Henry: 'Generative A.I. is going to change the face of the 2024 election'

  Stavridis: 'This is a global narrative and Israel is losing' public support, hurting them long term

  NBC Exclusive: Chinese President Xi warned Biden that he intends to reunify Taiwan with China

  Sen. Coons: 'I'm hopeful' that hostage negotiations 'will bring a renewed ceasefire' in Gaza

  CO Sec. of State Jena Griswold: 'There is no loophole in the constitution' for Donald Trump

  Shooting of 3 Israeli hostages 'is an impetus for renewed diplomacy' toward a pause, says Clarke

  Beschloss: O'Connor 'was always modest,' 'it was a huge element of her character'

  Judy Woodruff joins Andrea to celebrate 15 years of 'Andrea Mitchell Reports'

  Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: 'There's never any room for hate'

  Haass: Israel's Gaza strategy is 'shortsighted,' 'poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. ‘hopeful’ for U.S. aid that is ‘existentially important at this moment’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered ramped up missile strikes on the two largest cities in Ukraine while a deal has yet to be reached in Congress to provide more aid to Ukraine. Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova joins Andrea Mitchell to explain why the aid is essential for Ukraine. “It's critically important for us to stay the course and for us to have the continued support, I would even say existentially important at this moment, but we together can turn this, as you said, desperate times into hopeful times,” Markarova says. “We're very hopeful that Congress will come back soon and will be able to support Ukraine.”Jan. 3, 2024

    Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. 'hopeful' for U.S. aid that is 'existentially important at this moment'

    Sen. Van Hollen: 'We need to deal with both' Ukraine and border funding, linking them is 'harmful'

  Clarke: Beirut strike is 'a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,' could 'drag in other major actors'

  Regev: Israel does not take 'responsibility for' Beirut strike, 'whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas'

