Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. ‘hopeful’ for U.S. aid that is ‘existentially important at this moment’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered ramped up missile strikes on the two largest cities in Ukraine while a deal has yet to be reached in Congress to provide more aid to Ukraine. Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova joins Andrea Mitchell to explain why the aid is essential for Ukraine. “It's critically important for us to stay the course and for us to have the continued support, I would even say existentially important at this moment, but we together can turn this, as you said, desperate times into hopeful times,” Markarova says. “We're very hopeful that Congress will come back soon and will be able to support Ukraine.”Jan. 3, 2024