  • John Feal: We’re years removed from 9/11 'and we’re still fighting’

    U.S. and Cuba work together to fight drug trafficking despite frosty relationship

    Americans held in Iran placed on house arrest as part of planned prisoner exchange

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Utah man fatally shot by FBI made threats comparable to 'stochastic terrorism'

  • Haass: U.S.-China relations are in ‘a very difficult era’ ‘and I think we have to accept that’

  • American Bar Association launches task force to remind people ‘their vote is the essence of democracy’

  • Reproductive rights supporters celebrate win in Ohio: ‘Republicans are being sent a big message’

  • China hacking Japan’s defense network could be part of a sweeping ‘espionage 101 campaign’

  • Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’

  • Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order

  • Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel

  • Trump’s defense lawyer has given Jack Smith ‘a roadmap of what they intend to argue’ at trial

  • Speaker Pelosi: Trump looked like ‘a scared puppy’ ahead of DC arraignment

  • Ben Rhodes: 19-year sentence for Navalny shows Putin is ‘more and more afraid’ of dissent

  • Garrett Haake: Scene inside Trump courtroom both ‘very historic and also totally mundane’

  • Tim Heaphy: Jan. 6 committee's work was ‘foundation’ for Special Counsel

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: GOP needs to ‘decide that the Constitution’ plays ‘larger role than politics’

  • Ari Melber: Mark Meadows is ‘a key figure’ in Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 legal case

  • Tim Miller: Republicans 'were saying the right things' after Jan 6, but now defense is ‘even worse’

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘I hope’ GOP understands ‘Trump misled them from day one’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

U.S. and Cuba work together to fight drug trafficking despite frosty relationship

NBC News has gotten exclusive access to witness cooperation between American and Cuban officials collaborating to tackle drug trafficking, despite the differences between the two countries. Deputy Minister of Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Carlos Fernández de Cossío Domínguez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss whether this could portend broader improvements in the U.S.-Cuba relationship. “I don't believe that there's truly a willingness to improve the relationship. And that's the reason why they put excuses on the road, along the way, so that we could not improve the relationship,” says de Cossío. “And they speak of prisoners. They only speak with prisoners in Cuba. They don't speak of prisoners in the United States, which would be an issue that we could have a reciprocal conversation.”Aug. 10, 2023

