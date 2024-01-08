Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

- Now Playing
Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case02:18
Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue01:20
Jurors weighing how much Rudy Giuliani will have to pay two election workers he defamed06:59
‘That’s it?’: Hayes blasts Trump coup lawyers’ apology letters to Georgia09:39
"Somebody who’s watching this is Donald Trump"10:35
Giuliani's race to rock bottom sets stage for pending Trump trials08:48
‘Midlife crisis:’ Pro-Trump lawyer Ken Chesebro’s road to Jan. 6 coup plotter08:16
Expert: Pence's potential GA election interference testimony could ‘prove' Trump's criminal intent09:46
Trump co-defendant in Georgia election interference case suspected of threatening Ruby Freeman05:15
Fmr. Prosecutor: Hearing in Trump’s GA case left us with more questions than answers06:36
Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'08:18
Georgia prosecutors do not plan to offer Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, and Rudy Giuliani plea deals10:53
Republican threat to Fani Willis runs into legal wall at state supreme court10:23
Lawrence: D.A. Willis endured unbearable dishonesty of Trump co-defendant’s lawyers06:51
Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd ‘put on notice’ by judge in Georgia case Katie Phang says09:27
Buckle up! Trump's solidifying legal schedule set to collide with political calendar06:09
Heat: Trump’s nightmare RICO tapes leak, and MAGA defense attorney confesses in court08:05
Lawrence: There was a confession about leaks today in Trump's GA RICO case07:29
Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail03:25
Convicted Trump aide’s lawyer on RICO case & coup tape leak: Melber Intv11:54
