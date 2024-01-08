IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks at South Carolina church where white supremacist killed 9 people in 2015

  • Now Playing

    Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue

    01:20

  • Jurors weighing how much Rudy Giuliani will have to pay two election workers he defamed

    06:59

  • ‘That’s it?’: Hayes blasts Trump coup lawyers’ apology letters to Georgia 

    09:39

  • "Somebody who’s watching this is Donald Trump"

    10:35

  • Giuliani's race to rock bottom sets stage for pending Trump trials

    08:48

  • ‘Midlife crisis:’ Pro-Trump lawyer Ken Chesebro’s road to Jan. 6 coup plotter

    08:16

  • Expert: Pence's potential GA election interference testimony could ‘prove' Trump's criminal intent

    09:46

  • Trump co-defendant in Georgia election interference case suspected of threatening Ruby Freeman

    05:15

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Hearing in Trump’s GA case left us with more questions than answers

    06:36

  • Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'

    08:18

  • Georgia prosecutors do not plan to offer Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, and Rudy Giuliani plea deals

    10:53

  • Republican threat to Fani Willis runs into legal wall at state supreme court

    10:23

  • Lawrence: D.A. Willis endured unbearable dishonesty of Trump co-defendant’s lawyers

    06:51

  • Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd ‘put on notice’ by judge in Georgia case Katie Phang says

    09:27

  • Buckle up! Trump's solidifying legal schedule set to collide with political calendar

    06:09

  • Heat: Trump’s nightmare RICO tapes leak, and MAGA defense attorney confesses in court

    08:05

  • Lawrence: There was a confession about leaks today in Trump's GA RICO case

    07:29

  • Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail

    03:25

  • Convicted Trump aide’s lawyer on RICO case & coup tape leak: Melber Intv

    11:54

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

02:18

Former President Trump has filed a motion to have the election interference charges against him in Georgia dismissed over claims of presidential immunity.Jan. 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue

    01:20

  • Jurors weighing how much Rudy Giuliani will have to pay two election workers he defamed

    06:59

  • ‘That’s it?’: Hayes blasts Trump coup lawyers’ apology letters to Georgia 

    09:39

  • "Somebody who’s watching this is Donald Trump"

    10:35

  • Giuliani's race to rock bottom sets stage for pending Trump trials

    08:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All