Shaun White’s ‘final goodbye’ to snowboarding ‘was just incredible’

Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the finale of his snowboarding career and his thoughts on the future of the sport. “I wanted more out of that last run, but as I slid into the bottom area, you know, all the other competitors had lined up, which I didn't realize, and they all said the most amazing things to me and congratulated me on my career,” says White. “I didn't see that coming and I got very emotional, overwhelmed by just looking at the kind of legacy I'm leaving behind.” Feb. 16, 2022