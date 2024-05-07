IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stormy Daniels, adult film star at center of Trump's hush money trial, takes the stand

Did Trump violate gag order with social media post he then deleted?
May 7, 2024

Morning Joe

Did Trump violate gag order with social media post he then deleted?

06:04

In a social media post up for a half-hour, former President Trump railed against the judge in his hush money trial amid news Stormy Daniels would testify today. The Morning Joe panel debates the possibility Trump may have violated the partial gag order.May 7, 2024

