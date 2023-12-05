Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’

Israel and activists continue to accuse the U.N. of a slow response to accounts of Hamas militants’ raping women. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Anna Schecter, Colin Clarke, and Marc Polymeropoulos, former Senior CIA Officer, to discuss what Israeli investigators continue to uncover about Hamas’ October 7th attack and what can be done to prosecute the people responsible. “I have reviewed a video testimonial of a woman who played dead at the Nova Festival, and watched as a woman was raped by multiple Hamas militants before we she was shot in the head,” Schecter describes. “These are among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime, really, at any time, and this is a deliberate action. It's not only the physical and the psychological impact as well which is a big part of terrorism,” Clarke adds.Dec. 5, 2023