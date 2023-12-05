IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’

    Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’

    Rep Moskowitz: ‘Democracy is failing,’ enemies will see that ‘congress is irrevocably broken’

  • College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

  • Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee

  • Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

  • Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

  • Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion

  • Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

  • Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger ‘as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age’

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’

  • Fmr. Amb. Mark Regev: Truce extension ‘up in the air,’ Israel awaits release of ‘another 8 hostages’

  • Sen. Durbin: Gaza hospitals should be ‘protected’ from the conflict and run by a neutral party

  • Greenblatt: ‘Our pluralism has always been our strength,’ and we can’t let ‘extremists’ divide us

  • Marc Polymeropoulos: Regardless of who holds remaining hostages, ‘Hamas is responsible for this’

  • Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack

  • Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

  • Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are 'among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime'

Israel and activists continue to accuse the U.N. of a slow response to accounts of Hamas militants' raping women. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Anna Schecter, Colin Clarke, and Marc Polymeropoulos, former Senior CIA Officer, to discuss what Israeli investigators continue to uncover about Hamas' October 7th attack and what can be done to prosecute the people responsible. "I have reviewed a video testimonial of a woman who played dead at the Nova Festival, and watched as a woman was raped by multiple Hamas militants before we she was shot in the head," Schecter describes. "These are among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime, really, at any time, and this is a deliberate action. It's not only the physical and the psychological impact as well which is a big part of terrorism," Clarke adds.Dec. 5, 2023

