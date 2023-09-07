Sen. Tuberville ‘has brought the entire Department of Defense to its knees’ by holding up promotions

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is not budging in his blockade of hundreds of military promotions over the Pentagon's abortion policy. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) joins Ryan Nobles to discuss if there is a solution to Tuberville’s blockade. “He has brought the entire Department of Defense to its knees and he's now claiming that we don't need generals. He's now claiming that he's not affecting our national security. I can tell you, every single general I know believes he is profoundly affecting our national security,” Bennet says. “This is a war against a woman's right to choose and Senator Tuberville is the tip of the spear,”Sept. 7, 2023