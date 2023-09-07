IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Ukrainian war strategy is 'about depleting Russian forces' and 'Ukrainians continue to gain ground'

    Sen. Tuberville 'has brought the entire Department of Defense to its knees' by holding up promotions

    U.N. Amb Greenfield: Saw 'what we do actually saves lives' in visit to Sudanese refugee camp

  McConnell's health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

  'A jury of peers in a very swing state' could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

  GA fake electors are 'ripe for the picking' in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

  Biden accused of 'orchestrating all these indictments' by GOP, despite 'depoliticizing everything'

  Putin is 'trying to convince China to come in on his side' by meeting with Kim Jong Un

  'Voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to' take on big cases like 2020 election interference

  Capitol physician: No evidence McConnell had stroke or seizure disorder

  Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

  With unemployment down, 'prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford' essentials

  Mom of TN school shooting survivor feels 'stabbed in the back' by legislature's lack of gun reform

  The nation will be watching Trump's Fulton County case 'day after day' in 'the thick of an election'

  Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

  Commerce Secy. Raimondo says 'we have to hold the line' on tech export controls after China visit

  FEMA does not have enough funds to help after disasters because 'congress is not doing its job'

  Giuliani judgement in Georgia election workers case is "a victory for our democracy"

  Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

  Southern states 'prepared' and 'trained' for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to 'hunker down'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Tuberville ‘has brought the entire Department of Defense to its knees’ by holding up promotions

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is not budging in his blockade of hundreds of military promotions over the Pentagon's abortion policy. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) joins Ryan Nobles to discuss if there is a solution to Tuberville's blockade. "He has brought the entire Department of Defense to its knees and he's now claiming that we don't need generals. He's now claiming that he's not affecting our national security. I can tell you, every single general I know believes he is profoundly affecting our national security," Bennet says. "This is a war against a woman's right to choose and Senator Tuberville is the tip of the spear,"Sept. 7, 2023

