IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Brendan Buck: Haley’s campaign ‘feels hopeless’ and like it’s ‘waiting for Donald Trump to implode’

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Shaheen: GOP lawmakers abandoning bipartisan border deal ‘is the height of hypocrisy’

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Emerita Pelosi: ‘Don’t bring a bill to the floor unless you know you have the votes’

    12:49

  • Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework ‘hopefully’ will lead ‘to a big breakthrough’

    08:46

  • Del Percio on Trump ruling: ‘This will not hurt him,” helps him to run ‘campaign from a courthouse’

    03:25

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘Hell to pay’ if U.S. aid to Ukraine ends, ‘catastrophic for people all over the world’

    07:26

  • Tim Miller: ‘Isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now,’ and underestimated

    06:59

  • John Brennan: U.S. must ‘take away that capability to strike U.S. forces’ from Iran-backed groups

    07:35

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Donald Trump wants those scenes of chaos’ the bipartisan border deal would prevent

    07:20

  • Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria

    05:45

  • Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'

    05:21

  • Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies

    05:16

  • Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?

    05:06

  • The importance of the locations of the U.S. military's retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies

    03:35

  • What might come next in the tiered U.S. military retaliation against Iranian proxies

    06:50

  • Fmr. CISA director: China is ‘a much more nefarious, insidious threat’

    04:18

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘If we let stand Putin's aggression, we're inviting more bloodshed’ & defense spending

    03:25

  • Biden Campaign co-Chair: Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’ ‘really don’t want to close the border’

    07:52

  • Roberta Kaplan: ‘It’s hard to imagine’ how democracy ‘survives if we can’t agree’ on what’s true

    06:28

  • Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’

    03:58

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Shaheen: GOP lawmakers abandoning bipartisan border deal ‘is the height of hypocrisy’

02:32

Both House and Senate Republicans stand in firm opposition to the bipartisan border deal that would also fund additional aid to Ukraine and Israel, leading to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) proposing a scaled back bill that would only cover the aid to the two allies. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), who serves on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the deal fell apart. “This is the height of hypocrisy,” Shaheen tells Andrea. “They voted it down because they said they needed that border security piece. So we spent four long months negotiating a very tough border security package. And now they're saying they can't support aid to Ukraine and Israel and the Indo-Pacific unless we take off those border security provisions because former President Donald Trump said he doesn't want to have anything passed that's going to help the border because he wants to use that as a campaign issue.”Feb. 7, 2024

  • Brendan Buck: Haley’s campaign ‘feels hopeless’ and like it’s ‘waiting for Donald Trump to implode’

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Shaheen: GOP lawmakers abandoning bipartisan border deal ‘is the height of hypocrisy’

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Emerita Pelosi: ‘Don’t bring a bill to the floor unless you know you have the votes’

    12:49

  • Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework ‘hopefully’ will lead ‘to a big breakthrough’

    08:46

  • Del Percio on Trump ruling: ‘This will not hurt him,” helps him to run ‘campaign from a courthouse’

    03:25

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘Hell to pay’ if U.S. aid to Ukraine ends, ‘catastrophic for people all over the world’

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All