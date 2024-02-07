Sen. Shaheen: GOP lawmakers abandoning bipartisan border deal ‘is the height of hypocrisy’

Both House and Senate Republicans stand in firm opposition to the bipartisan border deal that would also fund additional aid to Ukraine and Israel, leading to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) proposing a scaled back bill that would only cover the aid to the two allies. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), who serves on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the deal fell apart. “This is the height of hypocrisy,” Shaheen tells Andrea. “They voted it down because they said they needed that border security piece. So we spent four long months negotiating a very tough border security package. And now they're saying they can't support aid to Ukraine and Israel and the Indo-Pacific unless we take off those border security provisions because former President Donald Trump said he doesn't want to have anything passed that's going to help the border because he wants to use that as a campaign issue.”Feb. 7, 2024