Sen. Murphy: ‘Hardest work’ at G20 summit is uniting ‘democracies’ to curb China’s economic power

President Joe Biden arrived in India for the G20 Summit, where Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping are notably absent. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Ryan Nobles to discuss Biden’s foreign policy and what might come out of the G20 summit. “There's no doubt that China is growing in military prominence and prowess, but their primary diplomatic tool today is economic aid. And so The hardest work that's going to be done at the G 20 summit is going to be on this topic of bringing together the world's democracies to try to make sure that we can match China,” Murphy says. “What China wants to do is essentially capture the highways and railways of global commerce so that they can own a monopoly over at least certain targeted trades, and we can't let that happen.”Sept. 8, 2023