Sen. Coons: there must be ‘active engagement’ to ensure Saudi deal is agreeable to Israelis

Negotiations are underway for a potentially historic agreement between the Saudis and Israelis. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a member of the Foreign Relations Committee joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how a deal between the two countries could change the Middle East region. “There has to be active engagement by Israel in terms of ensuring that whatever nuclear technology is shared with the Saudis, and whatever the arrangements are for security with the Saudis, are also agreeable to the Israelis. There would have to be mutual recognition and deepening of security and economic ties between Israel, the Saudi Kingdom and the rest of the Arab world,” says Coons. “I'm very much looking forward to engaging in this debate and discussion here in the Senate as the negotiations move forward.”Sept. 21, 2023