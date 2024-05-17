IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'I am beyond disturbed': Senator reacts to report of 'Stop the Steal' symbol at Justice Alito's house
May 17, 202413:32

An upside-down flag, adopted by Trump supporters contesting the Biden victory, flew over Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's front lawn as the Supreme Court was considering an election case, according to recent NYT reporting. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 17, 2024

