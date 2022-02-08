Sen. Angus King: Putin ‘clearly’ wants to ‘reconstitute the Soviet Union’
Senator Angus King (I-ME) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss explain the wider impact of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border. “If Putin is allowed to go into Ukraine without serious opposition, what about Estonia, Latvia, Poland, the other countries that are on his border?” says King. “Clearly he wants to reconstitute the Soviet Union.”Feb. 8, 2022
