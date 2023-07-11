Secy. Blinken says Ukraine would be ‘defenseless’ if U.S. didn’t send cluster munitions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended President Joe Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine in a one-on-one interview with Andrea Mitchell at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. “The stockpiles around the world and in Ukraine of the unitary munitions, not the cluster munitions, were running out, about to be depleted,” says Blinken. “And so, the hard but necessary choice to give them the cluster munitions amounted to this: if we didn’t do it, we don’t do it, then they will run out of ammunition. If they run out of ammunition, then they will be defenseless.”July 11, 2023